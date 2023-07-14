The Minister of Sport, astrid gonzalez, He came out in defense of the reform to the Education Law, during a university dialogue on the project of Law 30 of 1992.

From Santa Martas, the Ministry of Sport joined the spaces for citizen participation led by the Presidential Council for Youth and the Ministry of Education for the collective construction of the bill to reform Law 30.

The minister’s role in the conversation was to raise base observations in a dialogue with students.

The head of portfolio changed her role in sports matters to focus on the educational issue that she knows widely, although without forgetting that the minister has specified that her work goes hand in hand with education.

Rodríguez stressed that socialization spaces must be guaranteed that allow students to rethink the importance of having recreation spaces.

“Listening to the youthful citizenry promoting student assemblies so that ideas and proposals are presented is essential for the construction of the new higher education law,” said the minister.

What is happening with sport in universities? The minister @AstridBibianaR opens the dialogue on the reform project to law 30 of 1992, raising observations that serve as a basis for the participation of students in the conversation. pic.twitter.com/cIEreEufPv – Ministry of Sport (@MinDeporteCol) July 13, 2023

Mindeportes speaks from education

Astrid Rodríguez reaffirms her experience in education issues. It is well known that she came to the Ministry of Sports without experience in that field, while she did have a career in education.

Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez Cortés has a master’s degree in physical education, researcher and university professor, with experience in the formulation of public policies in physical education, sports and recreation.

Astris Rodríguez, new Minister of Sports.

President Gustavo Petro He said the day he inaugurated Astrid that a good education is essential because Olympic and professional sports and their talents at a competitive level later emerge from this training process.

“Our role as a State has to do with the development, above all, of the general physical activity of the population and physical education at school and at school. That is why the minister is a professional in physical education,” he said in that then.

Rodríguez Cortés has experience in the management of educational projects and in the construction of international cooperation academic networks for research with allies in Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Canada, as well as in the direction and design of undergraduate academic programs and scientific research. in topics such as: education, physical education, public space, city, recreation and leisure.

The head of the portfolio is a specialist in Advanced Sports Studies, from the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University; She has a Master’s in Education from the National Pedagogical University and a PhD in Social Studies from the Externado de Colombia University, where she obtained Cum Laude recognition for her doctoral thesis, with the book Subjectivities in the public space: the bicycle path of Bogota.

Likewise, he has worked as a teacher at the Bogotá Secretary of Education and at the Pureza de María School. He worked with the District Institute of Recreation and Sports, IDRD, and together with the Ministry of Education formulated the public policy on training in physical education and recreation.

Days after her appointment, the minister told EL TIEMPO in an interview: “The issue is to think that the work with the ministries of Education and Health is a fundamental axis of the extended educational day so that it reaches all territories, not only the cities”.

SPORTS

More sports news