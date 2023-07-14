Hollywood is officially on hiatus. The 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, went on strike on Thursday after the failure to negotiate their collective agreement with film and television studios. This is the first major actors’ strike since 1980, and the first joint actor-scriptwriter strike in 63 years. The union protest, which gained strength after the merger of two organizations in 2012, brings the industry closer to the abyss because it leaves hundreds of productions and companies without their essential raw material, talent. Unemployment is almost total, which aggravates the labor conflict in California. The actors now join the scriptwriters, whose 11,500 members have been protesting the improvement of their conditions since May 2. Only the directors reached an agreement with the studies, which prevented the three most important unions in the sector from being on strike at the same time. It is the first time that actors and screenwriters have gone on strike together in six decades.

“After four weeks of negotiation and as the employer does not give in, it has been agreed to go on strike starting this midnight [del jueves en California] to guarantee a sustainable future for its members”, declared the negotiators this Thursday during a press conference in Los Angeles in which they announced that the interpreters were going on strike. “The actors deserve contracts that reflect their role in the industry,” they continued, and stated that there will be a strike “until justice is achieved.”

“We are all disappointed with the results of the negotiations and with the attitude of the bosses. What happens is important because what happens to us happens to all workers in all areas of employment”, said the actress Fran Drescher, president of the actors union, in the same meeting with the press. And she added: “The seriousness of this matter impacts millions of people not only in this industry, but also families in this country. We are the victims here. We are the victims of the system. I’m in shock for how the industry we work with has treated us. I can not believe it”.

The caliber of unemployment is incalculable. As a reference, a piece of information: the 2008 writers’ strike, which lasted three months, had an economic impact of 2,500 million dollars (2,226 million euros at current exchange rates), according to official calculations. The scriptwriters’ strike had already slowed down, if not completely stopped, the schedule of filming series and movies. With the sit-in of the actors, the productions that are currently being filmed will be left without personnel on the sets. The strike also prevents performers from promoting their products. It is not even known when (if at all) the Emmy Awards, whose nominees were announced on Wednesday, will be held: there are possible dates in September (almost ruled out), November and January.

The US audiovisual industry generates 2.4 million jobs in the country and 186,000 million dollars (more than 170,000 million euros) in salaries through some 122,000 companies, according to January data from the Motion Picture Association. The labor conflict that has escalated today has been entrenched by the collective agreement of the actors, who are asking for an increase in the amount they receive for the second life of the productions they have made in the past and demand guarantees in the face of the irruption of artificial intelligence in the sector, an issue that also derailed the agreement with the scriptwriters.

Negotiation between the actors and the studios, grouped in the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), soured Tuesday when it was leaked that the executives were seeking the intervention of a federal mediator in the last stage of the process and without notifying the other party. The petition, leaked to the trade press, angered SAG-AFTRA leaders: its president, actress Fran Drescher, and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “The AMPTP has abused our trust and has damaged all the respect we have for the negotiation. We will not be fooled into this cynical move to get an extension when the companies have had more than enough time to come up with a fair deal,” the union said Tuesday.

The actors have been without a contract since June 30. This syndicate is considered one of the most important powers in Hollywood. In 1960, when the joint writers’ and actors’ strike broke out, the president of SAG was Ronald Reagan. The position prepared him for his political career, for in 1967 he became Governor of California. The SAG, which turned 90 this week, brings together such powerful names in the industry as Meryl Streep, Ben Affleck, Charlize Theron, David Duchovny, Ben Stiller and Jennifer Lawrence, but also thousands of anonymous actors who are not stars and who, most of the time, they don’t have a job.

Meredith Stiehm, president of the WGA, the screenwriters union, protests at Paramount studios accompanied by Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, on May 8.

Chris Pizzello (AP)

One of the keys was the negotiation of the so-called residuals, the income obtained from the sale of movie or series rights in different markets. The union considers that these amounts are low in the era of streaming. The negotiation of the agreement was in 2020, with the little room for maneuver left by the pandemic; the previous one was in 2017, when these platforms still did not have the strength of today, so this is the key moment to negotiate the increase. In addition, it was put on the table who should bear the costs of the casting that the actors record at home and send to agencies and studios (a complex and expensive process paid for by the performers, often non-refundable).

Among the studios the actors have sat down with are Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Paramount, Disney, Sony, Warner and Universal. The negotiations were held in parallel to the writers’ strike and lasted until the last minute of July 12. In the early hours of this Wednesday, the SAG announced that the negotiation did not yield results. Drescher —known for being the protagonist of the nineties series The babysitter— He stated that these had been “in good faith”, but that the proposals by the employer had been “insulting and disrespectful” given the “very important contributions to the industry” by their interpreters. “Until they negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach an agreement. We have no choice but to move forward together.”assured for the evening, explaining that they will submit the decision to go on strike to a discussion by their national committee. On June 7, 98% of union members had voted yes to the strike.

In a letter signed by more than 2,000 well-known faces from film and television, the actors assured that it was not “the time to take intermediate positions.” “It is not an exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are on us,” they stated in the letter, in which they demanded “the necessary changes and the deserved protection.” And they added: “If you are not able to get there, we ask you to use the power that we give you as members and join the strike of the writers union. For our union and our future, this is the moment. Let’s hope that, on our behalf, you find the moment and don’t let it pass you by.”

