The Ministry of Finance proposed to increase the minimum retail price (MRP) for strong alcoholic beverages. Thus, the MRP for vodka will increase to 299 rubles from 281 rubles for a 0.5 liter bottle. This guideline for the drink will be valid from January 1, 2024 until the end of 2026. This is stated in the documents of the Ministry of Finance, which Izvestia reviewed on October 16.

In the document, the department explains that the increase is due to several reasons, including the level of inflation, an increase in the excise tax rate from 613 to 643 rubles per liter of anhydrous ethyl alcohol (that is, +9%), as well as a general increase in the cost of alcohol production. Previously, manufacturers asked to increase the MRP to 301 rubles.

The MRP also increases for other strong alcoholic drinks, such as cognac, whiskey and rum. The minimum cost will be calculated depending on their strength; in general, the MRP for them will increase by approximately 7.5%.

The price increase will affect 70% of the market, exactly the same percentage of the industry that accounts for the most budget vodka, Pavel Shapkin, head of the Center for the Development of National Alcohol Policy, told Izvestia. Whereas more expensive drinks will not respond to a change in the minimum. The expert emphasized that the main reason for the price revision is the increase in excise taxes on alcohol for the next year.

Earlier, on October 12, the press service of the Federal Service for Control of Alcohol and Tobacco Markets told Izvestia that alcohol enterprises in Russia in 2023 (January–September) bottled 54.9 million deciliters (dal) of vodka, which is 5. 7% less than a year ago; cognac – by 7.2% (up to 5.9 million decaliters). At the same time, in total, the production of alcoholic beverages decreased this year by 4.2% (to 132.1 million deciliters). The bottling of alcoholic beverages with a strength of more than 9% fell by 4.4% (to 76.2 million decaliters).