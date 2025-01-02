It seemed like a simple note of humor to talk about public television, but it has ended up being the television controversy at the beginning of the year, transcending politics. During the New Year’s Eve Chimes on La 1, LalaChus (Laura Yustres) showed an image of the heifer from the The Grand Prix in a montage on a statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

“I always carry my picture of the Grand Prix heifer with me. It is the best in the world“LalaChus said live, showing the card for just a few seconds.

“We have all grown up watching the Grand Prix. How important television is, and public television in this case more than any other, because it has caused all the families to be surrounded there watching television and enjoying hard. And because I believe that you and I, and many people, are made of bits of TV,” he continued. It was enough for several organizations to denounce the influencer for allegedly offending religious sentiments.

Among those who have come out to defend her has been the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, who has accused “the same ultra organizations” of “perverting the popular accusation” to “persecute” those who think differently, in reference to the complaint filed by Christian Lawyers for possible crimes of hate and against religious feelings.

“The same ultra organizations always using the same methods. Perverting the popular accusation to persecute in court people who do not think like them. They try to silence us and intimidate us, but they are not going to succeed.“, Bolaños wrote on the social network

Other personalities have spoken out on the matter. “Happy to work with people who take risks”said the president of the corporation, José Pablo López, on X, after the broadcast of the year-end program, which was the most watched of the night, with a 31.2% screen share and 4.8 million viewers on average, which rose to 38.7% and 6 million adding the audience of La 2 and other RTVE channels where it was also broadcast.

Christian Lawyers has denounced Lalachus and López considering, on the one hand, that the use of the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus as the Grand Prix cow “denotes a clear contempt and mockery of the rites and symbols of Catholicism and represents a vexation, an insult and an outrage towards religious feelings and Catholic beliefs”; and, on the other hand, that López’s message shows that “the mockery against Christians had, at the very least, their approval.”

The organization of jurists has denounced the use of the “attack on Christians” to “generate controversy and thus increase audiencesomething that already happened with the opening gala of the Olympic Games”.

Christian Lawyers has indicated that “the rejection” of public television towards Christians is increasingly evident and it has been evident, always according to the entity, with the hiring of “Mr Jagger, a youtuber famous for his continuous humiliation towards Catholics.” It is worth remembering that Every Sunday morning on La 2 mass is broadcast from different churches.

This same Thursday it was Hazte Oír, which exercises the popular accusation in the investigation of Begoña Gómez and in the ‘Koldo case, which has filed another complaint for the same factsas announced on the aforementioned social network.