



The Spanish Sub 19 national team has summoned the Real Betis players Manu González, Óscar Masqué and Pablo García To play a friendly double against Norway in Alicante. Paco Gallardo, national coach of the category, has called the three Verdiblancos players, who participate regularly with Betis Deportivo and with the youth of Honor Division.

They repeat in this call both goalkeeper Manu González and the extreme Pablo García while he is the first with the sub 19 for Oscar Masqué. The three have stood out in this course in the Youth League And in the Copa del Rey with the Betic Youth and Pablo García has even debuted with the first team playing in Mallorca and Athletic at home. Manu González has entered some calls with the elderly.

Spain Sub 19 will play against Norway Next Tuesday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rico Pérez Stadium, while the second game will be on Thursday 27 at 11.00 at the Guillermo Amor Municipal Stadium.

This citation reflects the good moment of the Betis quarry, also with the hatching of Jesús Rodríguez and Ortiz with the first team, as well as the continuity of Matthew.