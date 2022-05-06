Voting would be completed this 6th; after a visa request, the process is blocked and there is no return period

Minister Kássio Nunes Marques, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), requested a view of the habeas corpus by Allan dos Santos. In October last year, the Bolsonarista blogger had preventive detention ordered by the Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

On April 29, when the Court began voting, the rapporteur of the case, Minister Edson Fachin, took a stand against the HC. He was followed by Gilmar Mendes, Cármen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber. Alexandre de Moraes declared himself unable to vote.

The voting period would end this Friday (May 6, 2022). With the view request, it was interrupted and has no date to be resumed.

Allan is investigated in 2 STF inquiries:

1 per disclosure of fake news and attacks on Supreme Court justices;

and another for acting in a digital militia against democracy.

In a decision on acting in a digital militia, in October 2021, Moraes ordered the extradition of the blogger and his preventive detention. Allan has lived in the US for over 1 year and is wanted by Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization).