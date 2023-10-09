La Minera continues with its winning streak, achieving its fourth consecutive victory against CD Cieza, which it defeated with a great victory in a duel between favorites to be in high positions in the table. This victory puts those from Llano del Beal co-leading the category. And the Ciezanos still have many doubts.

Mining Sports Marcos, Alonso, Víctor (Gabi, 74), Julio Algar, Abel López, Javi Vera (Agullo, 62), Britos, Domi (Matallana, 74), Kilian, Valdeolivas (Antonio, 79) and Nacho López (Feli, 62) 4 – 0 Cieza Simón, Yayu (Chema, 46), Edu Luna (Emilio, 46), Higgins, Álvaro Cano, Andrés Carrasco, Sergio, Parada (Antonio, 46), Garnes, Carmelo (Antonio, 73) and Barahona (Nacho Pérez, 73) . Goals:

1-0: m. 9, Britos. 2-0: m. 45, Nacho López. 3-0: m. 89, Agulló. 4-0: m. 94, Antonio.

Referee:

Rodriguez Diaz.

Incidents:

Ángel Celdrán, before 550 spectators.

Popi’s team began dominating the game, after nine minutes the scoring opened with an authentic goal from Britos, with a shot that went into the entire corner. The minutes passed and Minera continued to carry the weight, although Cieza had their chance to tie in some counterattack.

In the last minute of the first half it was 2-0, thanks to a header from Nacho López. In the second half, Cieza advanced lines in search of closing the gap, but except for two set pieces, they barely created any danger for a Deportiva Minera team that was very well planted defensively and in the center.

In the 89th minute it was 3-0, a strong shot from Agulló in which Simón could do little and in the 94th minute Antonio scored another goal with a beautiful definition that put Ángel Celdrán on his feet and left the score at the final 4-0 .

Prefect match of the Minera in which Britos stood out above all, against a direct rival and makes the mining fans even more hooked if possible after a spectacular career and with a match in which they showed great punch and with a bulky result before his public.