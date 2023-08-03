Minimum wage, yes to the suspension. The fury of the leaders of the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement: “Shame”

Elly Schlein thunders against the decision to approve the suspension of the bill on minimum salary. The question, underlines the secretary of the Pd, “cannot be suspended. It cannot be postponed. Poverty doesn’t go on vacation, it knows no breaks. The wage question crosses and divides the country, steals the future, depresses growth prospects and consumption. We don’t accept teasing,” says Schlein.

The words of the political leader are very harsh in the Chamber of the Chamberwho adds: “Confronted with a real issue, confronted with a unitary proposal from the opposition, the majority flees: unfortunately for you, reality cannot be escaped, you cannot escape from the three and a half million workers who are poor even if they work”.

And there is also for the Meloni government: “Your mask has fallen off. You are wrong, you are very wrong. The theme exists, it’s here, millions of workers live it on their own skin. And we will be by their side, every day, in this Chamber and in the squares, to carry on this battle, for a fair wage, for a decent wage, against the exploitation of women and men who work in the Republic founded on work, not on exploitation”.

