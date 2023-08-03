Home page World

The alleged gang rape in Mallorca in mid-July 2023 shocked the holiday island. In the meantime, investigations are also being carried out in Germany.

Palma de Mallorca – The alleged gang rapists of a young woman in Mallorca are still in custody. While investigations are being carried out in Spain and Germany, the lawyers for the five young men have applied for their release.

Release of suspects in alleged gang rape in Mallorca requested

The story shocked an entire island: Five young men from Germany between the ages of 21 and 23 are said to have raped an 18-year-old German in Mallorca in mid-July. The suspects are said to have recorded their actions on a camera. The five young men have been in custody since the incident. How long this lasts is often unclear. Anyone who is accused of a crime as a holidaymaker in Spain can expect to be held in custody for two to four years.

As the Majorca newspaper now published, the defense attorneys for the alleged rapists have asked for the release of their clients. In their eyes, there is no risk of escaping. “In the eyes of the investigating judge, there is a risk of escaping, especially among young people with such long prison sentences multiplied,” said defense attorney Eduardo Luna Majorca newspaper shortly after the investigation began. It can become problematic for Spanish authorities if the suspects travel to Germany and go into hiding there.

Are the alleged Mallorca gang rapists going free?

As justification for the release from custody, the suspects’ lawyers state that the conditions for a long pre-trial detention are not given in the previous descriptions of the alleged course of events. The authorities would therefore have all the evidence, the suspects could not destroy important evidence for the investigation. According to the lawyers, there is also no withdrawal from the judiciary, since all suspects have their permanent residence in North Rhine-Westphalia.

For the lawyers, pre-trial detention is therefore disproportionate. Whether there will be at least a temporary release will be decided in the coming days. In addition to Spanish courts, the public prosecutor’s office in Hagen is also investigating the matter. If the alleged gang rapists are convicted, they face a sentence of between seven and 15 years in Spanish prisons. Due to the severity of the alleged crime, a release from custody could fail.