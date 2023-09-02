Mexico City.- Despite the high level of cyber attacks, in Latin America one in four companies considers that their cybersecurity risk programs work well, while globally six out of 10 firms consider that they need to make significant improvements, specialists indicated.

“The focus should be on ensuring business continuity, no matter what vulnerabilities are around,” said Rick Vanover, Veeam’s senior director of Product Strategy.

He assured that companies should pay more attention to attacks called ransomware, since to date it is one of the viruses that generates the greatest presence and alerts in both Mexico and Latin America.

Many companies in the region continue to present failures in their systems, such as out-of-date or erroneous documentation, lack of formal tests or reports, information in silos, among other elements, he commented.

“Today, it is not a question of if your organization will be the target of a cyberattack, but of when it will happen,” added the manager.

According to the global cybersecurity company CyberRisk Alliance, 35 percent of those in charge of information technology areas in companies are familiar with the issues of internal and external security networks.

The firm maintained that despite the wave of security incidents in recent years, today there is a disconnection of managers who in the future must plan a strategy before and after receiving a cyber attack.

Veeam found that in the past 12 months, 80 percent of surveyed companies paid ransom to end an attack and recover data, an increase of 4 percent compared to 2021.

He stated that without revealing the amounts for which the companies paid to rescue the information, 41 percent of the organizations claim to have a non-payment policy in the event of such incidents.

He detailed that 59 percent of the companies paid the ransom and were able to recover the data, while 21 percent paid the ransom and still did not recover their information.

The company said that globally businesses able to recover data themselves without paying ransom is less than 19 percent compared to a survey conducted last year.

By incidence, 21 percent of organizations stated that ransomware is now particularly excluded from their security policies, and those with cyberinsurance saw changes in the latest policy renewals.

Meanwhile, 74 percent saw increased security premiums for cybersecurity incidents, 43 percent saw increased franchises, and 10 percent saw reduced insurance coverage benefits.