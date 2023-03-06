Neymar misses the remainder of the season with PSG: this is what is known

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Neymar gets hurt with PSG.
The Brazilian player, involved in an extra-sports controversy in his country, is moving away from the courts.
Neymar, striker for Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian international, will miss the remainder of this season having to undergo an operation to solve his problems in his right ankle, which will imply a recovery period of three to four months.
The decision, according to the club, was made after the footballer suffered a new sprain on February 20, after which the club’s medical staff recommended that he undergo surgery to avoid a recurrence of his injuries. The operation will take place at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha.
