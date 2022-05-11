Now in its eleventh consecutive edition, the single-brand championship MINI Challenge 2022 it will take place from the first week of July to 23 October, with six events in some of the major national circuits. The Minis that will participate will be in version John Cooper Works Challenge Lite, John Cooper Works Challenge Pro and John Cooper Works Challenge Evo. All three cars, developed thanks to the invaluable support of Promodriveare based on the model of the John Cooper Works 3 doors. There will be a differentiation based on the available power, with the EVO equipped with 306hp, the Pro with 265hp, and the Lite with 231hp.

The MINI Challenge 2022 will take place over six race weekends, within the ACI Sport Italia schedule. The first stop will be in Vallelunga, on 2-3 July 2022. Then he will go to Mugello (16-17 July), then to Imola (3-4 September) and again to Vallelunga (16-17 September). The appointments in Monza (October 8-9) and Mugello again (October 22-23) will conclude the calendar.

The championship is open to holders of a competitor and / or ACI Sport driver’s license valid for the current year in accordance with the provisions of current legislation. The races unfold in two free practice sessions lasting 25 minutes each, two qualifying sessions of 15 ‘to establish the starting grid for Race 1 and Race 2, and two races of 25 minutes + 1 lap each. At the end of each race for the attribution of the corresponding scores, three different rankings will be drawn up: MINI John Cooper Works Challenge Evo ranking and MINI John Cooper Works Challenge Pro ranking, MINI John Cooper Works Challenge Academy ranking. To participate in the entire Evo championship, 4,000 euros plus VAT are requiredwhile 2,000 (+ VAT) are enough to compete in the Pro ranking.

Finally, the third edition of the MINI Challenge Academy (cost € 1,500), dedicated to drivers under 25 participating in the category with the John Cooper Works Challenge Lite version. “Through introductory lessons and training sessions on specific topics, for example on how to deal with the delicate moment of departure, or on how to improve driving performance, the promising drivers will hone their talent to better face the season and will acquire the necessary skills to to be able to compete also in higher categories in future seasons“, Reads a note published by Mini.