Compared to the same period in 2021, it increased by 54%; region had the worst month of April since 2008

1,197 km of forest in the Amazon were deforested in April 2022, according to the SAD (Deforestation Alert System) of the imazon (Instituto do Homem e Ambiente da Amazônia). Compared to the same period in 2021, deforestation rose 54%, registering the worst month of April since 2008.

The devastated area is equivalent to the State of Rio de Janeiro (1,200 km). The numbers were released by the institute this Wednesday (May 11, 2022). Here’s the intact (804 KB).

Imazon warns that the Amazon could set a new annual deforestation record.

Here are the institute numbers:

The Yanomami indigenous lands, located in the states of Roraima and Amazonas, occupy the top of the risk classification. According to SAD, it was the 2nd most deforested indigenous territory in the Amazon in April, equivalent to 100 football fields.

Mato Grosso was the state that most deforested for the 4th consecutive month, with 372 km² felled. Amazonas had 348 km² deforested (29%) and Pará, 243 km² (20%).