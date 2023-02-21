Dhe first impression is often decisive, and a Mini Cabriolet wins immediately. But sometimes it’s worth taking a second look, and that’s when the connoisseur discovers something pleasing that, as we would like to admit in all modesty, has often been sent in the direction of Munich as a wish in terms of technology and engine.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

Mini brings convertible and electric drive together. Initially only in a mini-series based on the previous good mood guarantee, but hopefully it can be taken for granted that boss Stefanie Wurst will let her emotional side run free despite her pragmatic basic attitude.

2025 at the earliest

Mini will reposition its range optically and technically, towards the IAA in September the public will see some of it, initially three closed variants, with petrol or electricity. It will probably not be new and open until 2025 at the earliest. Anyone who can’t stand it until then will swallow it, spend 60,000 euros and try to get hold of one of the 999 Cooper SE Cabriolets that will be on offer from April. They are available in elegant Enigmatic Black or timeless White Silver. Inside there are heated leather seats and an equally heated leather steering wheel, plus a few decorative elements that indicate the special position. 17-inch alloy wheels create a connection to the earth.









Mini Convertible SE

A hot flirt



This Mini is quite well equipped right from the start, which is to be expected given the tariff, which borders on outrageous, and otherwise completely Mini E. The small battery is the same as in the closed version, it should be good for a distance of 200 kilometers according to the WLTP standard and makes a range of almost 150 kilometers possible in everyday life, depending on the weather conditions. Less is of course easy to achieve, as long as the unleashing forces of the 184 hp electric machine are exhausted.

It is a well-known fact that a Mini always drives square corners, the electric output can do everything that the British like to call a go-kart feeling, at least as well. In a fine 7.3 seconds it sprints to 100 km/h, at a meager 150 km/h it’s over. But actually the only goal is to ride into the evening sun anyway.