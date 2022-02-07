The deep-rooted habit of doing politics based on acts outside the law by Domingo Ramírez is nothing new to anyone, and being discovered in flagrante delicto only confirms it; but the scandal that the event has unleashed on a national scale directly hits the flotation axis of the 4T.

Subject to the fact that the issue is raised with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his morning conference this day, “or with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya in his afternoon conference,” Mingo Vázquez’s damage to the Fourth Transformation is colossal, like never before. It had happened in Sinaloa. He has put his credibility at stake in the main point of the Amloist project: the fight against corruption.

The documented complaint is already there and we will have to be attentive to its follow-up; but the general doubt at this moment lies in whether Vázquez acted with intent. It is already known that innocence has no place in politics, except when it comes to a character so common in these conflicts (“a very melada blanket”, as they say in the ranch), so that, in the very particular opinion of As this writer, Mingo’s act was deliberate. Impossible to imagine that he would have operated with such a level of carelessness. He is, then, a Trojan horse within the Fourth Transformation. The president and the governor have the enemy at home and his name is Domingo Vázquez.

SUNDAY TRIGGER. Although surely the reader friend and the reader friend are already aware, it is worth putting our assessments in context.

On Saturday, less than 24 hours before the voting to elect the new trustees of the municipality of Ahome, the director of Tourism was surprised in a meeting with Alba Selene Valdez, one of the candidates to lead the union of Heriberto Valdez Romero. An act prohibited by law, since it is the interference of a public official in the electoral process.

With photographs of the illegal meeting and other documentary evidence, the complaint was presented by citizens of the syndicate in question in a formal manner before the Government Commission of the Cabildo, from which the councilor-president Antonio Menéndez del Llano issued an official expulsion to the respect.

The official instance that presides over, said the alderman, has been on permanent guard to guarantee that the process be carried out with absolute transparency and regretted that the state official incurred in such a delicate illicit.

How many more marks will Domingo Vázquez have on the butt of his gun against the number one principle of AMLO’s project to transform our public life?

ARSENAL. Mingo Vázquez, then, has given weapons to the enemies of the president, the governor, who thus already have the table set to question the legitimacy of the 4T.

We must then ask ourselves: how many times, and since when, has the director of the Ministry of Tourism in northern Sinaloa been throwing poisoned darts at the heart of the Fourth Transformation from his position of privilege within the State Administration? worse. Because he who betrays once, he betrays always. He now he was caught red-handed, but what then, in case this proven crime is overlooked?

Today, we citizens have a clear lesson. The lack of control of frustration can cause endless effects, especially if it comes from a government authority.

The municipal part has done its part. The reaction of the state and federal levels of government remains to be seen.

The political scandal of the moment makes it clear that Mingo Vázquez has not managed to overcome his electoral defeat last year, where he participated as a candidate for the municipal presidency of Ahome for the Labor Party, a supposed ally of the 4T. Of course, until proven otherwise.

It is how much.