One of the best known novelists of world literature is Charles Dickens, born in Portsmounth, Hampshire, England, on February 7, 1812, in the home formed by John Dickens and his wife Elizabeth Barrow, a wealthy family.

When Charles was five years old the family moved to Chatham. Five years later he settled in London. During his childhood he was very happy. His penchant for reading was awakened from an early age. His favorite authors were Tobias Smollett and Henry Fielding.

In addition, Dickens had a photographic memory of people and events, which years later he used to recreate them in his novels. The first time he attended school he was nine years old. Three years later, his mother forced him to drop out of school in order for him to work to help his family who had been left in poverty because his father was imprisoned for debt.

His father had squandered his wealth on worldly pleasures and luxury items. Ten hours a day he worked in a shoe polish factory, sticking labels on cans, for six shillings a week. The factory was owned by relatives of his mother. Before he was thirty he was already famous for his novel The Pickwick Papers. His most famous novel is Oliver Twist, even made into a movie several times.