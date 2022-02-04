Reconciliation. The director of Tourism of the state government in the north, Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez, seems to have made peace with the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros. And it is that he met with him, which he had refused after his defeat in the last elections in which the sports promoter was a candidate for mayor for the Labor Party. He learned about this from Vargas Landeros. Excellent reunion with my godson-in-law, he said in a brief message on social networks. And it is that they had already seen each other and greeted each other, but coldly. This was during the visit made to the city by the Secretary of Tourism, María del Rosario Torres, after “Mingo” Vázquez was appointed Director of Tourism in the northern zone. There were no signs of a reunion there, to which Vargas Landeros now alludes, posting a photo with “Mingo” Vázquez that reflects the turn of the page.

Context. The reunion takes place within the framework of the versions that Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez supports some candidates for trustees contrary to those who many identify with Vargas Landeros. That is to say, the director of Tourism in the northern zone of Sinaloa wants to measure forces, but some point out that after the meeting with Vargas Landeros he is going to withdraw. They say that Vázquez is a novice in political affairs, but from the moment he agreed to be a state official, he knows his new role. In addition, some point out that they already realized that Isidro Alcaraz, in El Carrizo; Isaías Zavala, in the Central; Horacio Álvarez, in San Miguel, among others, did not raise enough to win the plebiscite. These were left hanging from the brush in the final stretch of the campaign for trustees, whose election will take place on Sunday.

The fall. After the inauguration of the Welfare Bank in El Carrizo, the version spread that Arturo Velázquez Benítez was dismissed as coordinator of the Welfare Secretariat in Ahome. And it is that some asked about him at that event in which Juan Pimentel Valdez, coordinator of Attention to Indigenous Areas of the Delegation of Federal Development Programs in Sinaloa, was present, and it came to light that he is no longer in the dependency. It was a matter of time for this after the departure of Jaime Montes Salas as coordinator of the Federal Development Programs in Sinaloa.

Opacity. Medardo Huízar had to arrive as secretary of the Clemente Grijalva Baseball League for a dark time to begin in the organization. Believing himself to be the owner of the league, he determined that the journalists will no longer be at the meetings of the organization’s delegates and that they will only enter after they are over. And those who cover the source will do it. Nobody else. What’s hidding? Where is the transparency? With this case, they say, it is proven that he bosses around the league president, Hervey Valdez. The league has years and more years and this had never happened.

They complied. The leaders of the producers of Valle del Carrizo, Baltazar Hernández and Leonel Machado, have already complied with the precautionary measures that were established and accepted in the case that was judicially opened for the blockade of the International highway. They have already fulfilled the year of doing the service that was indicated to them in the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation. They are now free. The question is whether they will once again lead demonstrations by the producers that will lead to the blockade of the federal parade. Hernández assures that he will lead the fight of the producers, but he did not specify whether to the point of blocking the federal parade. Some say no longer because he would be a repeat offender and they would no longer consider him.