“If we look at the starting point, this team is already a success”. Haas Technical Director Simone Resta (who grew up in Minardi, Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and then Ferrari again) commented on the release of the first images of the VF-22, the car that will defend the colors of the team led by Team Principal Gunther Steiner in the F1 2022 championship.

For the first time in the history of the stars and stripes team, the technicians had to take over a new regulation and build the car from scratch without being able to count on the facilitation with regard to some components received since 2016 when Haas debuted in F1. taking advantage of a very close link with the Ferraria team that will continue to supply the power unit that will equip the VF-22 entrusted to Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Simone Resta emphasized the great challenge won by the Haas technical working group, which will now have the task of having to ‘rough out’ and improve the 2022 project: “This is probably the most complex project that the Uralkali Haas F1 Team has faced so far for many reasons. It is a completely new regulation and this season we have assembled a new team to manage the creation of the VF-22. Not all technicians are new, but a good percentage of people joined the team in the midst of a restructuring of the technical staff. I consider it a great success in a not easy process. We are still at the beginning of the project and we are going through a season of transition to work together on a car for a whole year, so we are only at the beginning, but looking at where we started it is already a success ”.