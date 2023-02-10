Minecraft It is such a big brand today that it has basically entered every possible market to become merchandise. We have seen that with clothing, toys, accessories, and even sweets. And while it was thought that she had already been through everything possible, it seems that she hasn’t, given that she is now joining the comfort shoe industry.

the mark of Mojang and crocs have announced that they are going to collaborate to produce a series of franchise-themed shoes, which will go on sale. They will be available from February 16, 2023. The best thing is that the article is not limited to only being for children, but also for adults, since a large number of sizes will be offered.

A number of charms have also been announced jibbitz, which to use to decorate the sandals. are characters of Minecraft as Stevethe creepers, ender man and even the little pigs. Something that also attracts attention is that you can dress your avatar with this shoe, it is now available for free for those who like to download it at this time.

Users who want to get such unique products can register that we put in this link. It will only be necessary to see if they can be sent to Latin American countries, since these promotions are usually exclusive to the United States. Of course, they could also be launched with authorized distributors, something that is done after the day of departure.

Via: crocs

Editor’s note: They look quite good, so for the fans it will be a treasure that they will show off wherever they walk. I don’t like the franchise, but there’s no denying that it has come a long way in fame.