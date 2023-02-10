Friday, February 10, 2023
Santiago Arias, confirmed: he already has a new team

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2023
in Sports
0


close

santiago arias

The paisa soccer player is 30 years old.

Photo:

Instagram: @santiagoarias13

The Paisa soccer player is 30 years old.

The winger was finally located and was already announced at his new club.

santiago arias You already have a team. After more than eight months without playing, the winger will play in the United States, because this Thursday, February 9, his signing for the FC Cincinnati.

Arias had been training with that team for a few weeks, and convinced the coaching staff that he is in good shape to return to soccer.

Ready the contract

Photo:

Miguel Bautista / FCF

The American team reported that Arias signed a contract for this year, with the option of expanding his relationship for the season 2024.

The Colombian full-back has made more than 275 appearances in the main European leagues since he signed with Portuguese side Sporting CP in 2011, going through PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) and Atlético de Madrid (Spain).

The Cinccinati is an MLS club that is currently directed by the North American DT Pat Noonan. The club he has just signed the Colombian Yerson Mosquera from English club Wolves.’

FOOTBALL REDACTION

