Santiago Arias, confirmed: he already has a new team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The paisa soccer player is 30 years old.
Instagram: @santiagoarias13
The Paisa soccer player is 30 years old.
The winger was finally located and was already announced at his new club.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
santiago arias You already have a team. After more than eight months without playing, the winger will play in the United States, because this Thursday, February 9, his signing for the FC Cincinnati.
Arias had been training with that team for a few weeks, and convinced the coaching staff that he is in good shape to return to soccer.
Ready the contract
The American team reported that Arias signed a contract for this year, with the option of expanding his relationship for the season 2024.
The Colombian full-back has made more than 275 appearances in the main European leagues since he signed with Portuguese side Sporting CP in 2011, going through PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) and Atlético de Madrid (Spain).
The Cinccinati is an MLS club that is currently directed by the North American DT Pat Noonan. The club he has just signed the Colombian Yerson Mosquera from English club Wolves.’
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santiago #Arias #confirmed #team
Leave a Reply