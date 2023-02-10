Santiago Arias, confirmed: he already has a new team

santiago arias You already have a team. After more than eight months without playing, the winger will play in the United States, because this Thursday, February 9, his signing for the FC Cincinnati.

Arias had been training with that team for a few weeks, and convinced the coaching staff that he is in good shape to return to soccer.

The American team reported that Arias signed a contract for this year, with the option of expanding his relationship for the season 2024.



The Colombian full-back has made more than 275 appearances in the main European leagues since he signed with Portuguese side Sporting CP in 2011, going through PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) and Atlético de Madrid (Spain).

The Cinccinati is an MLS club that is currently directed by the North American DT Pat Noonan. The club he has just signed the Colombian Yerson Mosquera from English club Wolves.’

