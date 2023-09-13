Depending on your education level, some entry-level jobs do not require any previous professional experience. Employers are often willing to take a risk on enthusiastic and determined candidates in these roles.

Translate your experiences from school or other jobs into skills that will help you land the desired position. For instance, if you’re great with people and a natural salesperson, put that on your resume!

Real Estate Broker

Buying, selling, and leasing homes, apartments, and land are all services real estate agents provide to their clients. They also have access to countless listings for prospective buyers via the multiple listing service (MLS).

Real estate agents earn commissions when they close on property transactions. Their duties include:

Prospecting for potential clients.

Showing clients homes that fit their needs.

Negotiating with sellers or buyers.

You’ll need exceptional customer service abilities to establish trust and fulfill client expectations as a real estate agent with little or no experience. You’ll also need to be familiar with your market and understand how to serve your clients best. Public speaking and communication courses can help you better present homes to your clients. Lastly, you’ll likely need to attend meetings and closings with your clients, mortgage lenders, title and escrow agents, and attorneys.

Financial Advisor

Financial advisors advise clients on investments, securities, pension plans, and insurance. They also assist clients with debt management and asset allocation. They may have a bachelor’s degree in finance or another related field.

When choosing a financial advisor, look for one with official designations like Certified Financial Planner and Fiduciary. In addition, check out their firm’s reputation, testimonials, and experience.

Frequently, career changers struggle with age bias when pursuing a new profession. However, they can overcome this challenge by highlighting their prior industry knowledge and seeking prospective clients who relate to them. They can also seek out coaching and courses that teach prospecting and sales skills to improve their odds of success. It may take them longer than a recent college graduate, but they will eventually gain momentum and build up a business book over time.

Nurse

Nurses are an indispensable part of our healthcare system; most people can think of a nurse they know. From school nurses to those who care for older adults, many people have a deep passion for the profession and love their jobs.

Unlike physicians who use a medical model of care focused on diagnosing and treating symptoms, nurses consider the whole person when they treat patients. This hands-on approach can be emotionally demanding, and nurses often have a ringside seat to the worst parts of human life.

Hospitals, clinics, doctors’ offices, private residences, and skilled nursing facilities comparable to nursing homes but don’t house patients for long-term care are just a few places where nurses work. All these positions require some form of post-secondary education and certification.

Lawyer

Many students pursue a law degree because they have a strong sense of social justice or want to make a difference in the legal system. Lawyers are available around the clock to represent their clients and assist in establishing precedents, whether in a straightforward custody or divorce case, an insurance claim, or a medical malpractice litigation.

During your undergraduate studies, gain exposure to different practice areas through internships, externships, or volunteer opportunities. It will allow you to assess whether a specialization aligns with your long-term career goals and interests. In addition, seek out informational interviews with attorneys or alums practicing in your desired field of law. They can provide valuable insights into the everyday responsibilities of their positions and offer guidance on landing your first job after graduation.

Marketing Specialist

A marketing specialist creates and implements marketing initiatives, campaigns, and promotions encouraging consumer and business sales. They use thorough market research data to determine each effort’s angle, voice, tone, and message.

They also analyze each campaign to identify success and failure and build these lessons learned into future marketing activities. They also work with other departments to ensure consistent branding and messaging.

Some marketing specialists are jacks-of-all-trades. They can then share their expertise with a broader audience and become thought leaders in their chosen fields. These individuals may also earn professional certifications to demonstrate their skills to potential employers.