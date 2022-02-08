On the occasion of Safe Internet Day, the adventure covers key points such as digital identity, scams and more.

The success of Minecraft has made it one of the most successful games we’ve ever seen, so it’s not surprising that various groups are looking at all the possibilities offered by its cubic world. This also integrates educational fieldas evidenced by the new initiative Cybersafe: Home Sweet Hmma small adventure with which to make the little ones aware of the dangers of the internet.

The adventure teaches the motto of ‘Stop and Think, hm…before you click!’On the occasion of safe internet day, which is celebrated this same February 8, the game launches a route with which children can prevent and act against certain threats on the network. The incident lasts an hour and reviews some of the key points of this field: digital identity, online security and privacy. All this through activities that aim to learn the phrase “Stop and Think, hm…before you click!“, making special reference to the sound of the villagers in the delivery.

As you can see in the trailer of the initiative, the route also includes some general recommendations such as the importance of a good password, how to detect a scam and everything related to online advertising. As expected, the project also remembers that adults are here to helpso children can turn to their parents or close figures when they see it necessary.

Cybersafe: Home Sweet Hmm is now available for free free for all users of Minecraft: Education Editionand in March it will reach all players through the Minecraft Marketplace in the Bedrock Edition. And it is that the Mojang cubes have given us great creative possibilities, something that we have seen with the recreation of the city of Venice and, approaching the cultural, with the representation of an old Spanish church to raise funds.

