The Sony exclusives the last few years have been of incredible quality, titles on titles that have passed the baton as in a relay race and have enlivened the days of gamers with hours and hours of fun. Among these, we also find the series of Horizonwhich in just ten days will be enriched with its second chapter Forbidden Westand the most appreciated Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch, which together with titles of the caliber of The Last of Us Part 2 he held court in one of the darkest years that contemporary history can remember.

In the last few hours, the developers of the action title set on the island of Tsushima have declared via Twitter that, with a completely free update, Ghost of Tsushima will receive crossover elements inspired by Aloy in his new adventure, Horizon Forbidden West.

This intertwining between the two games was announced on the game’s official Twitter page, with a post where the developers congratulate the Guerrilla’s colleagues for the upcoming release of their product. According to what reported on the tweet, the patch in question, however, concerns only the version Director’s Cut from Ghost of Tsushima. Below is the post:

We are so excited for Horizon Forbidden West from our friends at @Guerrilla! While we wait, today we’ve released a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut that repairs a Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle there to earn an Aloy-inspired surprise… pic.twitter.com/5brcjTvL7o – Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director’s Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) February 8, 2022

The patch in question is already available, as you can read, and you can find this “surprise” dedicated to Aloy by going where described.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (of which we offer you our review) improves and enlarges an already excellent experience, which we strongly advise you to recover if you have not yet played it.

We remind you instead that the Guerrilla Games redhead mission will continue on February 18, when Horizon Forbidden West will be available in all stores, and even in that case we will not fail to offer you our review and all the contents of the case, including in-depth articles and guides to trophies (and more).