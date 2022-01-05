On Monday, January 3, it was confirmed that the reality Peru has talent It will have Mimy Succar, Ricardo Morán, Gianella Neyra and Renzo Schüller as jurors.

Given this, the mother of Tony Succar He spoke through his social networks to express to his followers the joy he feels for being part of this Latina space.

“They don’t know the joy and excitement I feel when being a judge of this great program. Peru has talent. It’s a dream come true!” , wrote Mimy Succar on his Instagram account.

“Thanks to Latina for this opportunity, to all my incredible colleagues @ricardomoranvargas @mathiasbrivio @schullerrenzoof @gianellaneyra_, to all the production, and to all the talent from our Peru!”, He added.

Mimy Succar excited to be a jury in Peru has talent. Photo: Mimy Succar / Instagram.

Tony Succar happy for Mimy Succar’s foray into Peru has talent

One of the first to celebrate Mimy Succar’s entry as a jury for Peru’s Talented was Tony Succar, the artist’s son. The percussionist used his Instagram to dedicate some tender words to his mother.

“I have no words to describe how happy I feel for my mom achieving this great dream. Mimy Succar, juror of Peru has talent! Thank you, @ latina.pe @suumbert, @ricardomoranvargas, @mathiasbrivio, @schullerrenzoof, @gianellaneyra_, and the whole team! Come on, Peru does have too much talent! ”He commented.

Tony Succar congratulates his mother Mimy Succar. Photo: Mimy Succar / Instagram

Tony Succar cries for collaboration with his mother Mimy Succar

In an interview with Women in command, Tony Succar was moved to tears after releasing “I don’t get used to it”, a song in collaboration with his mother Mimy Succar.

“My parents’ legacy is too much. I value so much what they have done for us, they have sacrificed so much that this is the least I can do for her (produce the song). I know it’s going to be very big, ”he said.