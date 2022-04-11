Dhe secretary of the German industrialist Oskar Schindler, who saved the lives of around 1,200 Jewish forced laborers, has died at the age of 107. Mimi Reinhardt died in Israel on Friday, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday. Reinhardt was buried in Herzliya near the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Sunday, according to a family obituary.

Reinhardt was Jewish and was born in Vienna in 1915. After the Kraków ghetto was cleared, she was sent to the nearby Plaszów labor camp in March 1943. In October 1944, she became Schindler’s secretary and personally typed the list that later became world-famous through Steven Spielberg’s multi-award-winning film “Schindler’s List”. She also put her own name and job title “Typist” on it.

Her husband was shot by Germans as he tried to escape from the Kraków ghetto. Her son was smuggled to Hungary by his grandparents and survived the Holocaust. Schindler died in Hildesheim in October 1974.

After the war, Reinhardt was reunited with her son Sascha Weitmann. The two moved to Morocco, where Reinhardt met her second husband. The family eventually moved to the United States in 1957. After five decades, she came to Israel at the age of 92, where she spent the last 15 years of her life in a nursing home.

The Israeli Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem honored Schindler as “Righteous Among the Nations” in 1967. The memorial commemorates the people who saved and supported Jews during the Nazi era. His tomb is on Mount Zion in Jerusalem. The stone reads: “The unforgettable lifesaver of 1200 persecuted Jews.”







The film about the life of Schindler, who saved Jews from death by employing Jews in his factories during World War II, was released in US theaters in December 1993. Spielberg shot at many original locations over a period of months, such as in front of the gates of the Auschwitz concentration camp. He did research on his own relatives who had been killed in the Holocaust.