Milton Morales FigueroaGeneral Coordinator of the Strategy, Tactics and Special Operations Unit of Mexico City, was shot dead This Sunday, this was confirmed by Pablo Vázquez Camacho, Secretary of Citizen Security of CDMX.

“I regret to inform you that, as a result of a cowardly attack that occurred in #Coacalco“In the State of Mexico, my colleague and friend Chief Commissioner Milton Morales Figueroa lost his life,” wrote Vázquez Camacho.

The head of the SSC of CDMX stated that there will be no impunity in the case and they will work in collaboration with the State Attorney General’s Office of Mexico and State Security of Mexico to identify and arrest those responsible.

“To his family, I send a fraternal and supportive hug. Know that you can count on us in this Secretariat and that we will not rest until we stop the aggressors. We will not take a step back; we will redouble our efforts in our fight for peace and security,” he said.

Milton Morales, head of Special Operations of the SSC of CDMX, is murdered

This is how the attack happened

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, July 21, when the commander was off duty and in the vicinity of the Coacalco Centro neighborhood, in the municipality of Coacalco from Berriozábal of the State of Mexico.

Milton Morales arrived in his truck and got off at a food place, it was at that moment that A man arrived at the scene and shot the commander.who fell to the ground on the sidewalk.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, however, they confirmed that the 40-year-old commander no longer had vital signs and was at least a bullet wound to the head.

The crime scene was secured and forensic personnel from the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office were in charge of carrying out the corresponding procedures to begin the investigation.