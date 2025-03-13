The Ministry of Health has issued an epidemiological notice due to the increase in measles infections in Mexico. Notification is a call to all first, second and third level medical units to maintain surveillance and prevention measures in order to contain the disease.

“To avoid reintroduction of measles virus [en la República Mexicana]it is necessary to maintain adequate epidemiological surveillance focused on the detection, notification and timely diagnosis of probable cases of measles or rubella. Likewise, it is necessary to obtain quality epidemiological information that guides actions to strengthen the promotion of health, specific prevention and disease control, ”said health authorities.

Measles outbreak in Texas: They report about 100 cases in the border state The virus has spread in areas with low vaccination rates; Most of those affected are minors.

Until Tuesday, March 12, the National Committee for Epidemiological Surveillance (Conve) has registered 416 probable cases. Of these, 22 have been confirmed: 18 in the state of Oaxaca and four in Coahuila. 68% of patients are men and 32% women, aged between one and 19 years. The federal agency said that Most cases have been reported in the population of five to nine years, With 11 incidents.

“Regarding the vaccine antecedent, it was found that 86% (19) of the confirmed cases do not have a vaccination history, while 9% (2) have a dose and 4% (1) have two doses documented in the National Vaccination Bartil,” the agency added.

The decrease in vaccination rates has caused measles resurgence in various regions of the world. In 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) accounted for 10.3 million cases globally, which represents a 20% increase compared to the previous year. While most infections were concentrated in Africa, Asia Sudoriental, Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific, the disease has begun to expand in America, where worrying sprouts have been recorded in the United States, Canada and Argentina.

WHO reported Wednesday that measles cases in the European region doubled in 2024, reaching Its highest level in more than 25 years. Children under five accounted for more than 40% of the more than 127,000 cases registered in Europe and Central Asia.

“Measles has returned and is a call of attention. After a setback in immunization coverage during the Covid-19 pandemic, the cases have increased significantly in 2023 and 2024. Vaccination rates in many countries have not yet returned to the levels prior to the global health crisis, “said Hans Klug, regional director of the WHO for Europe.

Measles: What is and how to prevent it

Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases in the world. It is transmitted by contact with infected or air secretions. According to WHO, the virus can remain active in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. A infected person can infect nine out of 10 direct contacts not vaccinated.

Any non -immunized person can contract the disease, although it is more frequent in children. Its initial symptoms include high fever, cough, abundant nasal secretion and a cutaneous eruption that extends through the body. The incubation period is 10 to 14 days, and the condition lasts between four and seven days.

Measles complications represent the main cause of mortality. These complications include blindness, encephalitis, severe diarrhea, dehydration, ear infections and pneumonia. These effects are especially dangerous for children under five, adults over 30, patients with malnutrition and weakened immunological systems. In addition, according to WHO, the virus weakens the immune system, leaving patients vulnerable to other infections.

There is no specific measles treatmentso mass vaccination is the best prevention strategy. Children should receive two doses before 18 months to guarantee their immunity. The vaccine can be administered alone or combined with immunizations against paper, rubella and chickenpox.