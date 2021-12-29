On October 8, Brazil reached the mark of 600,000 lives lost to covid-19. However, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) pointed out the slowdown in cases and deaths caused by the disease. On day 1, a study showed a reduction in absolute numbers of deaths of 42.6% and 27.7% of admissions.

On the 19th, it was announced that, six months after the record of the highest moving average of deaths during the pandemic, verified on April 19th, in October the drop in the number of deaths was almost 90% – trend that had been accumulating since June.

The Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of the Senate Pandemic was concluded at the end of the month, more precisely on the 26th. The final document, prepared by the commission’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), it contained 1,299 pages and called for the indictment of 78 people, among them the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPSP) started to investigate complaints that the Prevent Senior health care provider used the so-called kit covid in patients who ended up dying. The agency investigates the relationship between deaths and drug administration.

fuels

The National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) unanimously approved, on the 29th, the freezing of the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) charged on fuel sales for 90 days, as a way of trying to contain the rise in prices.

Pandora Papers

An investigation by an international consortium of journalists based on leaked documents – called the Pandora Papers – revealed the existence of offshore in the name of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto. On the same day the information was released, the ministers said that the companies were declared to the Federal Revenue, the Public Ethics Commission and other competent Brazilian authorities and that there was no violation of the law.

No social networks

At the beginning of the month, on the 4th, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram became inaccessible in the early afternoon and began to be re-established for users only around 19:20 on the same day.

