Millonarios beat Medellín in the semi-final B of the League, the same game that they lost last Thursday against Nacional in the final of the Colombia Cup.

This Sunday, against DIM, they won by being much superior in the first half with slow possession of the ball, playing in the opponent’s field and scoring a goal and dribbling several.

In the second half he was also much superior with a positional game in his own field: he leaned back and, organized in defensive position, gave the ball to DIM who did not even tickle him; and he once again missed a couple of incredible goal options on the counterattack to end the anguish.

It was just 1-0 and there were three huge points to be the leader.

Larry Vásquez (right), in action against Medellín. Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

Last Thursday, against Nacional in the Cup it was the same until there were two minutes left in stoppage time: first, Nacional accelerated and went straight for everything in the middle of nowhere and Millonarios made a mistake because Arias, the same change from this Sunday, failed twice with Aguirre, who crowned the tie. It was 1-1 and they lost in a penalty shootout.

But the two Millonarios games were almost identical.

This Sunday, after 4 minutes of DIM initiative, Millos grabbed the ball and strengthened the pass in his slow possession game.

He scored the goal and had one, two, three, four… – I lost count! – options to score the second, but, well, this is the Millos of this semester that is trying to retain the crown it won in June passed into effectiveness law.

A fact, taken from the statistics of my colleague José Orlando Ascencio, the sub-editor of these pages, supported by data from Opta and Sofascore: Millonarios was champion, being the leader in the goal effectiveness table with 12.4 percent of scores from shots.

Until yesterday, before the match against DIM, Millonarios was ninth in this same classification with just 9.2 percent.

Larry Vásquez celebrates the winning goal. Back, Leonardo Castro. See also Video: Shaquille O'Neal's special detail with a Venezuelan family Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

And surely that figure will be worse today with the one that Mackalister lost under the goal (great game), with Ruiz’s shot (great first half) that went up and Chunga took out, with Silva’s header that deflected the goalkeeper, with Castro’s shot that went close, with Vargas’ header that went wide, with the two that Guerra missed, one after a gift from goalkeeper Gómez (he entered for the second half) and another shot that was saved.

Things will be so serious that the winning goal, a header from Vásquez in the 26th minute, was a goal because Chunga made a mistake and handled the ball… inside!

Of course: Millos’ entire play was well woven, well carried out. Vásquez started it and he finished it. In the central bomb, Vásquez opens to the right. Perlaza and Cataño take it there and return it to Larry, who, like a lighthouse, changed the game to the left with Mackalister, who extended the pass to Ruiz: he crossed and Larry, at 5.50, headed towards the goal, but Chunga secured the goal. That’s how it happened.

Millonarios won well because they dominated the game with and without the ball, in the rival field and in their own, and because Larry, well, scored: in a team without a goal, the one who scores 1-0 is a superhero.

On Thursday, with the only draw against DIM in Medellín, Millos will have taken away the tiebreaker factor.

Every day brings its desire, but every day in Millos is the lack of effectiveness.

Yesterday they beat DIM as they lost last Thursday against Nacional.

