Millionaires 2024 started with medical exams on the first day, and this Thursday the players met for the second day of work with a view to a demanding season.

During the last hours the preseason began without the presence of Álvaro Montero and Daniel Cataño for personal reasons and this caused the start of several rumors.

However, the players showed up for the second training session, an impasse that did not escalate.

nothing fixed

Montero is one of the leading players of a Millonarios team that has ahead of it, this year, the League and the Libertadores Cup.

This Thursday it was learned that a great player from South America had asked conditions for two starting players, one of them, the goalkeeper.

The journalist Tito Puccetti pointed out that Penarol is interested in having the services of Montero and also of Andrés Llinas.

The Uruguayan team would send an offer for both players in the coming days. From Montero, Millonarios expects a proposal of more than five million dollars, while for Llinás they ask for 2 million.

Millonarios continues normally with the preseason ahead of the start of the League at the end of January.

