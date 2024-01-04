Carrefour is going to stop selling products from the American brand Pepsico in the four countries in which it operates, including Pepsi and 7Up soft drinks and Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos potatoes, due to the “unacceptable price increase.” The supermarket chain has notified its customers of the measure through posters on shelves in France and plans to also do so in Spain, Italy and Belgium.

The price of food has skyrocketed in the last two years and negotiations between large manufacturers and distributors over price are increasingly tense. Several supermarkets have stopped ordering some products from brands because they are too expensive. In the latest tug of war between one another, Carrefour has decided that the Pepsico group is taking the increases beyond what is justifiable and has stood down.

The measure was reported this Thursday by the French media, while a spokesperson for Carrefour in France explained to the Reuters agency that the withdrawal of these products will affect all the countries in which it is present: France, Spain, Italy and Belgium. In Spain, the company has not made any further comments.

Pepsico announced in October that it was preparing a “modest increase” in prices in 2023, following the increase in 2022, and raised its profit forecasts for the third time in the year. Meanwhile, distributors insist that their margins have been significantly reduced by not transferring all price increases from their suppliers to the shelves.

Carrefour has been one of the most active distributors when it comes to challenging the big brands on prices. Last year he launched a campaign against the call reduflation based on placing warnings on products that have been reduced in size but cost more.

