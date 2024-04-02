The Jeep vehicle range is gradually adding to light hybridization technologies. After introducing the Avenger e-Hybrid, it is now the turn of Renegade and Compass MY24, both powered by the brand's innovative hybrid engine technology.

The e-Hybrid powertrain seamlessly manages the powertrain by automatically switching between fully electric, hybrid and internal combustion engines based on factors such as the state of charge of the 48V liquid-cooled battery with a capacity of 17.5 Ah, real-time driving conditions and other parameters monitored.

This intelligent system ensures the delivery of exceptional performance in various driving scenarios. Whether it's the smooth and quiet all-electric propulsion during launch, the efficient hybrid mode for navigation or the powerful internal combustion engine for acceleration, these vehicles adapt effortlessly to the demands of the road.

The two vehicles with the 1.5-liter GSE T4 turbo engine incorporate several innovative components and capabilities aimed at improving efficiency and performance. At its core, the GSE T4 engine features a four-cylinder petrol Miller cycle turbocharged design, producing 130 PS and 240 Nm of peak torque, delivering power and fuel economy. Crucially, the hybrid system integrates an intelligent braking system, enabling regenerative braking to harness energy during deceleration.

The engine is complemented by a belt-start generator (BSG), which facilitates a smooth restart of the internal combustion engine (ICE) at low speeds, ensuring smooth operation and reduced emissions. Additionally, the transmission is equipped with a P2.5 motor, which provides an additional 15 kW of electric propulsion, strategically coupled to smooth gears for optimal efficiency. Power is supplied by a compact 48V air-cooled battery pack, with a capacity of 17.5 Ah and 0.8 kWh, ensuring ample energy storage for hybrid operations. The hybrid control system, housed in a separate unit, orchestrates the seamless integration of power sources, optimizing performance in various driving conditions.

The electric combustion system is distinguished by its distinctive functionalities. Pure electric power offers significant advantages, such as the 'e-creeping' function, which allows a series of short forward movements without the need to step on the accelerator. This feature is especially beneficial in situations such as traffic jams ('e-queueing'). In addition, the vehicle can be parked in 100% electric mode ('e-parking'). This technology enables energy recovery during deceleration and facilitates automatic recharging through regenerative braking, eliminating the need for plug-in charging.

The Jeep Renegade and Compass MY24 present a new, more aerodynamic and efficient line, composed of three versions for Renegade (Renegade, Altitude, Summit) and two versions for the Compass (Altitude and Summit), offering customers a wide range of products adapted to your needs.

New Jeep Renegade









The Renegade MY24 takes a big step forward in terms of technology, introducing the new 10.1″ infotainment system with processing power five times faster than the previous generation, the new 10.25″ TFT digital instrument cluster , as well as a new and updated steering wheel, the new high-resolution rear camera and now wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

All of these features are now standard across the range, starting with the entry-level Renegade trim, which completes the offering with 16″ alloy wheels, cloth seats and fog lights, to the Altitude trim, which has features including Full LED headlights and taillights, along with LED front fog lights that provide clear illumination of the road ahead. complemented with Automatic Air Conditioning for interior comfort. Stepping up to the Summit trim level presents journalists with a premium blend of luxury and comfort, highlighted by new 18-inch alloy wheels and heated front seats that ensure warmth and comfort during long journeys.

Jeep Cpmpass









For the Jeep Compass, the Altitude trim level features standout exterior and interior elements including full LED reflectors with a signature design, chrome DLO, 18-inch alloy wheels and cloth/vinyl seats, while the Summit features rims 19-inch diamond alloy wheels and a two-tone black roof.

As for prices, the Altitude versions of the new Jeep Renegade and Compass e-Hybrid They start from list prices of €34,800 and €41,850, respectively, and customers can also have them through dedicated financing and leasing options, with installments of €199/month in the case of the Rengade and €229/month. month in the case of the Compass.

The new Compass MY24 is now available at Jeep dealerships for order, while the new Renegade MY24 will debut in April.