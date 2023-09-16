Millonarios vs Bucaramanga, LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the League game here

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Live of the match between Millonarios and Bucaramanga
Sergio Acero Yate – El Tiempo / Dimayor
Live of the match between Millonarios and Bucaramanga
The capital team receives the ‘leopards’ for matchday 11 of the Colombian League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Forced to add three points to have a break in League II, Today, at 8:30 pm, Millonarios receives the visit of Atlético Bucaramanga at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín. The ‘ambassador’ is looking for a victory to chase away the bad results that have accompanied him in recent times.
(It may be of interest to you: Millonarios, with Gamero firm, begins a points marathon to qualify).
Alberto Gamero’s team is coming off a painful defeat, they fell 2-4 in the capital classic against Independiente Santa Fe and their play this semester still does not convince their fans.
Millonarios arrives at the duel against the ‘leopards’ in box 14 of the table, with only 12 points in 10 games played, far from the 30 points that would ensure a place in the League semi-finals.
(We tell you: Is Alberto Gamero leaving? This is the official version of Millonarios).
For its part, Atlético Bucaramanga arrived in Bogotá with the intention of damaging the ambassador party in El Campín. The Santander team will seek its fifth league victory this semester to consolidate itself in the group of eight; It is currently seventh with 15 units.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millonarios #Bucaramanga #LIVE #follow #minute #minute #League #game
Leave a Reply