Millonarios vs Bucaramanga, LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the League game here

Forced to add three points to have a break in League II, Today, at 8:30 pm, Millonarios receives the visit of Atlético Bucaramanga at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín. The ‘ambassador’ is looking for a victory to chase away the bad results that have accompanied him in recent times.

Alberto Gamero’s team is coming off a painful defeat, they fell 2-4 in the capital classic against Independiente Santa Fe and their play this semester still does not convince their fans.

Millonarios arrives at the duel against the ‘leopards’ in box 14 of the table, with only 12 points in 10 games played, far from the 30 points that would ensure a place in the League semi-finals.

For its part, Atlético Bucaramanga arrived in Bogotá with the intention of damaging the ambassador party in El Campín. The Santander team will seek its fifth league victory this semester to consolidate itself in the group of eight; It is currently seventh with 15 units.

