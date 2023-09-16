Saturday, September 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millonarios vs Bucaramanga, LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the League game here

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Millonarios vs Bucaramanga, LIVE: follow the minute by minute of the League game here

Close


Close

Millionaires vs Bucaramanga

Live of the match between Millonarios and Bucaramanga

Photo:

Sergio Acero Yate – El Tiempo / Dimayor

Live of the match between Millonarios and Bucaramanga

The capital team receives the ‘leopards’ for matchday 11 of the Colombian League.

Forced to add three points to have a break in League II, Today, at 8:30 pm, Millonarios receives the visit of Atlético Bucaramanga at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín. The ‘ambassador’ is looking for a victory to chase away the bad results that have accompanied him in recent times.

See also  A month of super work: Milan have 5 points ... Cardinal

(It may be of interest to you: Millonarios, with Gamero firm, begins a points marathon to qualify).

Alberto Gamero’s team is coming off a painful defeat, they fell 2-4 in the capital classic against Independiente Santa Fe and their play this semester still does not convince their fans.

Millonarios arrives at the duel against the ‘leopards’ in box 14 of the table, with only 12 points in 10 games played, far from the 30 points that would ensure a place in the League semi-finals.

(We tell you: Is Alberto Gamero leaving? This is the official version of Millonarios).

For its part, Atlético Bucaramanga arrived in Bogotá with the intention of damaging the ambassador party in El Campín. The Santander team will seek its fifth league victory this semester to consolidate itself in the group of eight; It is currently seventh with 15 units.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millonarios #Bucaramanga #LIVE #follow #minute #minute #League #game

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nice deals Saint-Germain its first loss this season

Nice deals Saint-Germain its first loss this season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result