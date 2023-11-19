Rumors, confirmations and denials. Concerning the release of the hostages held by Hamas and the Islamic jihad, the voices are becoming increasingly louder that an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militiamen is now imminent. The negotiations are tight, so much so that according to the Washington Post the agreement is one step away: according to sources at the newspaper, Israel, Hamas and the United States are close to a preliminary agreement to bring home dozens of women and children from the Strip, in exchange of a five-day pause in the fighting that has been tearing the Gaza Strip apart for weeks.

Israel Hamas, news on the war of November 19th

Some hostages kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October were taken to the al Shifa hospital, under whose complex not only a tunnel ten meters deep but also a militia control room on level -2 of one of the buildings were discovered. This was announced by the Israeli army, which released a video in which two of the kidnapped people can be seen inside the health facility. There where the soldier Noa Marciano would also find her death. Illustrating the results of days and days of extensive searches and investigations inside and outside the hospital campus is military spokesman Daniel Hagari, with the entire area continuing to remain under the spotlight of the Israeli armed forces with the aim of finding new evidence.

And the Red Sea front lights up, where the Shiite Houthi militias, linked to Israel’s sworn enemy Iran, have seized a commercial ship that was initially thought to be Israeli, diverted it to the coast of Yemen and escorted it to the port of Hodeida on the western coast of the troubled Middle Eastern country. A military action that considerably increases the temperature of the conflict in Gaza, fueling the specter of Western diplomacy of an increasingly direct involvement of the Islamic Republic in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, even after the heated statements of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nassar Kanani who pointed the finger at the Zionist regime, accusing it of “committing new crimes and massacring Palestinians every day, even in refugee camps”.

