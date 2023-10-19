Millionaires He stumbled when he least could. In his race to reach the classification he could not afford to draw at home, and he did so against Unión Magdalena, 1-1, in a pending match on matchday 15 of the League. The blues remain at 26 points, the Samarios fight to see if they can save themselves from relegation.

The first half was bleak for both teams. With few opportunities, in fact only one, a shot by Beckham Castro that was going to be a cross and the ball ended up taking a route towards the goal, crashed into the crossbar. Millonarios was very close to opening the scoring.

Unión took all possible precautions against a rival that is devastating at home. However, Millonarios lacked clarity, it was difficult for them to find avenues of attack. He greatly missed his creatives, neither Daniel Cataño nor Daniel Ruiz nor Mackalister Silva (the latter due to illness) were present. And without the creatives, the ideas were lacking. Leonardo Castro, who came from the Colombian National Team and once played as a starter, didn’t get the ball.

In Unión Magdalena the only attack formula was with the speed and imbalance of the player Contreras and the long balls of Alexander Mejía.



In the second half Millonarios came out to impose conditions. Try to dial quickly so as not to get complicated. But it was Unión that almost surprised, first with a shot by Gianfranco Baier that was saved by goalkeeper Moreno. Then came the incredible, a shot by Torres that Moreno contained and on the rebound Llinás almost scored in his own goal when it crashed into the goalkeeper.

Until the blue goal arrived. A free kick by Leonardo Castro that hit the barrier and the rebound Samuel Asprilla He pushed the ball to make it 1-0, in 67 minutes.

But five minutes from the end, Fabián Cantillo appeared and stole the ball from Giraldo, faced goalkeeper Moreno and scored to the side to make it 1-1.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

