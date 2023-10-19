Saskia Bernaola, Mónica Zevallos and Tilsa Lozano They became the new convicts of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. After presenting his dishes in this new episode of the culinary reality show, broadcast this Wednesday, October 18,three participantsThey did not convince the judges of the program. After receiving the worst ratings, they will now have to test their culinary game on elimination night to avoid saying goodbye to the show.

On the other hand,the ‘Flaco’ Grandaand Renato RossiniThey were the only participants who did comply with the jury’s request and were saved. In this episode of the culinary reality show, broadcast byLatinthe contestants prepared as the first challenge of the nighta Trujillo friedand then, as a second course, the classic national stew, shambar.

