Millionaires came to Neiva emboldened. With a victorious march, with leadership, and an increasingly oiled game. But against Atlético Huila, on date 13 of the League, he did not find comfort. It was not the superior Millionaires nor the imposing one. They faced a tough rival and they did sweat to get a 1-1 draw, which in any case allows them to keep getting closer to their early classification, already at 25 points.

Millonarios started playing what he knows well, to have the ball, to control, to impose his rhythm to attack, but he found Huila applied, standing well and with a lot of impetus to try to win the game.

The Bogotá team began winning with a great goal. A tocata of those that Gamero likes, I play in the center and free space for Oscar Cortes He will arrive from behind and hit the ball violently to shoot the goalkeeper and score 0-1 in 19 minutes.

What happens is that Huila, as we said, was not, nor was it going to be, a docile rival. He went in search of a tie decisively, he got closer, developing, testing Montero.

Until a play came from his own field. Vinicius danced with the ball spinning until he found the hole and shot a long, filtered pass to Gil who shot the low cross and Britos defined before the confusion of Millionaires. 27 minutes went.

Huila went for everything

In the second half Huila got excited, brought out his best game, entangled Millonarios, covered his exits, didn’t let him play. He was a brave Huila, with Britos, Gil and Vinicius wreaking havoc. However, the gasoline was running out.

Millionaires lost the ball. He was missing something, Mackalister was missing, who only entered the field at minute 64 and with Mackalister the team plays at a different pace, his own, freed himself from the pressure of Huila and found the ball again and the spaces to reach.

The second half, which looked so good, went down, it went down. None found enough clarity to threaten the rival. Britos claimed an alleged penalty before a ferocious output from Montero, but the judge did not believe him and gave him a yellow card.

In the end, for Millonarios it is a good point, for being a visitor, because the rival put up resistance, and because they continue to add in their desire to qualify.

