More than 160,000 people committed suicide in India in 2021, an alarming 7% increase over the previous year, according to a report by the country’s Home Ministry. The report indicates that suicides were higher among students, independent workers, day laborers and housewives. Experts say that this situation was exacerbated by multiple lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

