Millonarios rescued a tie that tasted like glory against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores

Could be better. It could have been a more glorious ending for Millionairesbecause it was not inferior to Flamengo, because he gave him a fight, and because when he lost and was left with 10 men, he appealed to his blue fury, his courage, and achieved a 1-1 draw in El Campín in his debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. A tie that tastes good, although everything could have been better.

The first challenge for Millonarios was to show Flamengo that there were no fears, that they could play with such a strong rival, reach, attack, and beat them. That was the mission, to gain confidence so that football would flow. Mackalister Silva He was in charge of organizing the blue game. Leo Castro, who reappeared to boost the confidence of the fans, launched the first shot very quickly, to warm up the engines. He still didn't know, he couldn't imagine that later he would miss the goal that would have changed history.

Millionaires vs. Flamengo Photo:César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO Share

Flamengo played at a different pace, without getting too worn out, but their attacks were brutal, enough to make anyone's hair stand on end. When Arrascaeta gave the signal Flamengo was a hungry and ferocious pack. One, two, three touches, with Pedrowith chives, in speed, to destroy the defense or at least make it shake. It was like this Matias Viña He was left alone in front of the goal, he had time to line up and receive the ball, and to drink a red wine if he wanted, with such comfort, but something happened to him, because it didn't make a good impact, it must have been because of the clamor of the blue fans, their sincere prayers, their collective strength, because Viña threw the ball into the sky. Phew, the fans let loose the compressed air, a fan who experienced the game with clenched teeth.

The most pessimistic realized that this rival was actually powerful. Especially when minutes later it was Alvaro Montero the one who put his iron hands to deflect a shot from Bruno Henrique.

However, Millonarios had its reaction, its moment to show who the local was and it grew. Daniel Catano He had a couple of shots that could have had a better destination, one of them was a header in complete solitude. Th