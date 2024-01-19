You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. Junior
PHOTOS JAIRO RENDÓN/KRONOS AGENCY
Millionaires vs. Junior
The idea of the Colombian Super League ended 1-0 in favor of Junior, in Barranquilla.
OF
Junior from Barranquilla gave the first blow to the Colombian Super Leaguein his stadium, the stadium Metropolitan, in front of more than 35,000 spectators, defeated 1-0 Millionaires in the first leg of the final.
With that small advantage, the box dand Arturo Reyes will arrive at El Campì, where next Wednesday Millionaires He will try to take his local team out in search of the first title of the year.
Without a doubt, the party of the Super League It stole all the spotlights and left several episodes that caught the attention of viewers. After the final whistle, social networks were flooded with memes, here are the best ones.
SPORTS
OF
