Millionaires brought a hero to Ibagué, the goalkeeper Juanito Moreno, who was an angel under the three sticks. He pulled out of everything possible and impossible. But Tolima wore hers, to Diego Herazowho tried everything, failed everything, and had his revenge with a flaming pitch so that Juanito could no longer put his hands in, and it was 1-1 in the pending match on date 4 of the League.

When Tolima and Millonarios take to the field, heavy air is breathed. Not only because of a fan’s attack on Daniel Cataño in February and which postponed the dispute of this duel until now, but because it seems that these two teams already have a rivalry between their hands, between their eyes, they smell each other and they want to win.

At the first second Tolima launched for the goal like an animal that comes out of a cage. He wanted to hurt from the outset, that this Bogotá rival who adapts so much to the games did not have any comfort in Ibagué. 40 seconds into the game Diego Herazo, who played in Millonarios, missed the Tolimense goal, Juanito Moreno avoided it. It was a bold warning. Then, he himself scored a creeping shot to shake the same goalkeeper Moreno.

What happens is that with Millionaires it is impossible to maintain that initial momentum. Millionaires does not falter, is not intimidated. If he felt violated at the start, he launched his first attack with fury. The ball went to the highest scorer of all, to the most accurate of all, to Leonardo Castro who cleared the way with a hitch and when he saw the magnitude of the goal from the front he sent the ball to the sky of Ibagué. Castro held his head, looked at the grass to see what trap he had stepped on.

It was the warning, the initial quota of the goal. After 16 minutes Cataño, who had all the eyes of the fans on him, to see who was marking him, who was catching him, who was knocking him down, threw a cross as if nothing had happened, as if without hope. The goalkeeper Cuesta came out of his goal but Riascos went ahead of him, who in his desire to be a hero became a villain. He sent the ball to his own goal.

Goals disarm plans, affect intentions. Tolima was filled with pressure. He appealed to the middle distance, to the centers, in one of those Herazo scored with a header and it was cancelled.

Millionaires didn’t have the ball, they didn’t need it. I already won. But when he had it he played and despaired of Tolima and Cataño was enlarged by soccer, as if inspired.

In the second half Tolima came out of the cage again, went for the tie, Yeison Guzmán found cracks in the middle and tried in the middle distance with a strong shot that managed to scare Moreno.

Tolima kept up his frenetic pace and Millonarios took a step back. Pérez tried and Moreno again saved. Herazo had another one and again he found Moreno who kept winning the duel. And so that there was no doubt, he cut her another one. Moreno was in a heroic state.

But not. Juanito was not going to be the only hero. Hérazo wore the hidden cape. He tried so much, he fought so much, that he did not resign. A free kick of his carried dynamite and burned the net, Moreno could no longer put his hands in because it was burning, it was 1-1 with 5 minutes to go. Herazo was the other hero.

