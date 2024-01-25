Millonarios continues to celebrate its third title in the Alberto Gamero era. This Wednesday, the team beat Junior de Barranquilla 2-0 at the El Campín stadium, to win the Super League.

Since the arrival of Gamero, in December 2019, Millonarios won the Colombia Cup in 2022, the League in the first half of 2023 and now achieves a new crown. And in all of them there was a fundamental piece, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

When Gamero left Deportes Tolima to arrive in Bogotá, there was a farewell meeting at the club. In her, Montero, who was a goalkeeper for that club, told the coach: “Professor, if you want to become champion, take me, dad!”

Álvaro David Montero Perales (28 years old)👐 kept his promise to coach Gamero. When the coach left Tolima, at the farewell to his players, Montero told him to bring him to Millos and they would make him champion.😱 Last night he saved two penalties for the title.🏆💪pic.twitter.com/U6ZBr7374v — Reporter 24/7 🎤📷 (@rogersperez) June 25, 2023

Now, with the season underway, Montero got an offer that made him think about leaving Millonarios. Estudiantes de la Plata, one of the historic Argentine soccer teams, was interested in him.

The offer seemed tempting for the player and also for Millonarios, but it would force the team to get a goalkeeper for the League and the Copa Libertadores, which is why the club took the issue with a grain of salt.

Even at the press conference after the Super League celebration, Gamero referred to the issue: “There is an offer for Montero that must be resolved. With the tournament already started, we do not want any players to go. I wouldn't like him to leave. “I hope the best decision is made for him and the club.”said.

Even at some point, apart from the arrival of Diego Novoa to replace the departure of Juan Moreno, Millonarios tested the possibility of hiring another goalkeeper. Wuilker Faríñez was in the pipeline and asked about David Ospina, but both options were ruled out.

Millonarios' decision: Montero is not leaving

This Thursday, in a conversation with Blog Deportivo, from Blu Radio, the president of Millonarios, Enrique Camacho, confirmed that Montero will not leave the team this semester.

“Montero received an interesting offer, but a somewhat complicated payment method. From a country with currency problems, a series of guarantees had to be requested, especially if the flow of money is long-term. In addition, Estudiantes had a great desire To do the business, they told us that they would give us about 12 hours. But to do such a negotiation, for such a notable player, time was needed,” the leader explained.

Enrique Camacho, president of Millonarios, during the presentation of the reinforcements for the 2019-II League. Photo: Courtesy losmillonarios.net

Camacho also told how Montero's reaction was after his move to Estudiantes was frustrated.

“In cases like young boys, sometimes they don't see things and the way they happen. I spoke with Montero yesterday (Wednesday), that he understood perfectly what was happening, in a good environment. We try to make the best effort , it was not achieved due to the circumstances that occurred. The relationship remained at its highest level,” he said.

Adding all the official competitions, Montero has played 118 games with Millonarios and will now continue to be one of the key pieces to try to repeat the League title and advance as far as possible in the Libertadores.

