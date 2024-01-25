Millionaires was crowned champion of the Super League by beating Junior de Barranquilla 2-0, on Wednesday night at the El Campín stadium.

At minute 18, Enamorado violently stepped on one of the Millonarios player's ankles, who was left lying on the grass moaning in pain.

The match was stopped and the VAR called the referee Wilmar Roldan so that he could review on the monitor the action of possible expulsion of Enamorado for a violent foul.

However, when everything indicated that Roldán was going to send off the Junior player, the center-back decided that the action was only for a yellow card.

Mackalister remained in the game and was one of Millonarios' figures in the victory, however, he endured the pain of the blow he received. But he was not the only one, the Millonarios midfielder received other blows during the match.

After the match, the Los Millonarios.Net account published a photo showing how the footballer's ankle looked after the match.

SPORTS

