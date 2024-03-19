There are movements in the offices of Millionaires for two mega concerts that could change their plans for the Libertadores Cup: two group stage matches risk not being played in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin.

This Monday, the Conmebol The draw for the group stage of the Libertadores CupMillonarios was seeded in group E along with the Flamengo from Brazil, Bolívar from Bolivia and Palestino from Chile.

We have expressed to both parties the importance of being able to play that match at Campín

The problem lies in two mega concerts that intersect with the week of Libertadores Cup for the 'ambassadors'. The debut against Flamengo will take place in the first week of April (with no confirmed day) as a local event, the match would run the risk of not being played in El Campin for the concert Karol G which will be presented in Bogotá on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6.

EL TIEMPO consulted a source from Millonarios, who confirmed that the president Enrique Camacho “He has been making strong efforts since the beginning of the year” so that the matches can be held at the 'colossus of 57'.

The director has met with the District, the District Institute of Recreation and Sports (IDRD) and now he will have to sit down with the managers of the Karol G concert “to see what the logistics of those setups would be like and see all the possibilities” of the game against Flamengo taking place at home, with their audience.

“We have expressed to both parties the importance of being able to play that match at Campín,” explained the source, who added: “Options and possibilities have been presented so that our fans and us are not affected, as well as the concert owners themselves.”

The complexity of the matter is that the District must hand over the stadium to the organizers on Monday April 1st, due to the assembly of the stage and scenery that takes several days. The match on date 1 of group E against the Brazilian team will be played on a day between Tuesday the 2nd, Wednesday the 3rd and Thursday the 4th of April.

Although it is not the only concert that could put the local area in trouble Millionaires in the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campinthe match on date 5 against Palestino from Chile will take place the third week of May (a day between Tuesday the 14th, Wednesday the 15th and Thursday the 16th) and On Saturday the 18th, Silvestre Dangond will perform on the stage of Bogotá.

Although the exact date of when the District must hand over the sports venue to the organizers is not known, the dates of the match and the setting up of the venue can overlap.

“With some contacts in Conmebol, we are waiting for the official schedule to come out to know exactly the day and be able to finalize this part of the management,” a source from Millonarios told this medium.

