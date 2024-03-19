The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the launch of the Patient Safety Friendly Hospitals Initiative in the country in cooperation with the World Health Organization, with the aim of enhancing patient safety by developing approved standards that enhance the performance of hospitals in accordance with international practices.

The initiative comes within the framework of the Ministry's strategy aimed at ensuring the provision of high-quality health care services to patients in accordance with international best practices.

This initiative, led by the World Health Organization, encourages safe health practices in healthcare facilities and provides a comprehensive set of standards and frameworks to enable hospitals to provide safer care for patients by evaluating the performance of hospitals in terms of patient safety and enhancing the capabilities of staff in this field, in addition to Involving patients in activities that contribute to improving health care.

The launch of the initiative in the country came after training a national work team in cooperation with the World Health Organization to obtain the accreditation of a national evaluator for the initiative, in addition to evaluating and accrediting the first two hospitals in the country to obtain the title of patient safety-friendly hospitals, which are Fujairah Hospital, affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and Mediclinic Al Madinah Hospital.

Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, said that the quality and safety of health services is considered a basis in developing the health system, and we aspire for the UAE to be a reference at the global level in the field of quality health services and patient safety through the efforts of health institutions in the country that work to improve The level of patient safety through access to health services at all stages of provision.

He added that the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and government and private health agencies worked in cooperation with international institutions and organizations, most notably the World Health Organization, to enact health policies, plans and interventions in various fields with clear objectives that work in an integrated manner and contribute to enhancing the quality of health services.

It should be noted that the Ministry recently held a training workshop for the national evaluators team, which included 20 trainees from various health authorities in the country, with the participation of World Health Organization experts and the presence of Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand.

The workshop sessions included practical guidance on the World Health Organization’s priorities in the field of patient safety and safety standards in hospitals and how to implement them successfully at the operational level, in addition to organizing interactive working sessions to exchange ideas and experiences, and a visit to Fujairah and Mediclinic Al Madinah hospitals to assess the extent of their commitment to patient safety-friendly hospital standards. It continued. The evaluation process is three days.

A study conducted in six countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region showed that 18% of hospital admissions were related to patient harm as a result of medical interventions, and 83% of these cases could be prevented.