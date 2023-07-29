Millionaires don’t stop, they don’t have rest, He just played a game in Chicago, which he beat Crystal Palace from England (1-2), took the flight back to Bogotá and now he’s taking another one.

This Saturday, the Colombian champion visits Alianza Petrolera, in Barrancabermeja, on date 3 of the League (6:10 pm Win + TV), and with the urgency of achieving their first victory after two goalless draws.

The League for the second semester has just started, but Millonarios needs to start winning so as not to let themselves be taken advantage of by the leaders: they have drawn against Pasto as visitors and at home against Pereira, therefore, the idea of ​​coach Alberto Gamero is for his coaches to shake , encouraged by the good presentation in the United States.

The one with victory! This was the goal of Leonardo Castro for his DOUBLE and the victory of Millonarios vs. Crystal Palace in the United States. FINAL: Millionaires 2-1 Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/rDPIyjB2Qe – ESPN Colombia (@ESPNColombia) July 27, 2023

Regarding this string of games, Gamero said: “We are looking for this, it is not anyone’s fault, we have to face it… What we do is recoveries. That greatly influences being able to do it in tactical work and the videos, these days we are banding ourselves like this ”.

The fatigue accumulated by the trips, the league games and the friendlies (they also played against Nacional and has another game scheduled against Real Zaragoza of Spain on August 3), and the news from the squad such as the future departure of Juan Pablo Vargas, that he would go to Brazil, they do not worry DT, who took advantage of his dialogue with the press to affirm that His renewal is on the way and it has nothing to do with the signings that do not arrive or the players that would leave.

“My renewal has nothing to do with the players, I’m happy here. I’m quiet. At this time traveling and playing we have not sat down, but the renovation is calm, there are many things discussed. I am happy with this team, if they arrive, fine, and if not, too, ”Gamero said, adding that he has no notification about Vargas or about the possible return of Daniel Ruiz.

The injured of Millionaires

For this match, Millonarios still will not have injured players such as Andrés Llinas, Omar Bertel or Juan Pablo Vargas, in addition Fernando Uribe was injured due to “mechanical low back pain.”

For this reason, Gamero appeals to tactical memory to make modifications without time to train. “You have to vary, the same travel, but we vary, some enter, others leave, and thus we are recovering the group.”

