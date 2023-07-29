Meloni from the USA: “We have proven to be reliable”. Meetings with Kissinger and Georgieva

“I was anticipated by false propaganda, which had recounted the hypothesis of a government as a disaster for the stability of international relations, economic stability and institutions. But in reality what emerged is a serious, reliable, credible government, who poses the issue of national interest with determination, without forgetting the national interests of others”. of matters of interest to Italy but also seeking points of convergence with the interests of others. When we pose the theme of the Mediterranean and Africa, this does not only concern Italy but the role of the West. And our partners see that we are serious, reliable and credible”, added Meloni.

The second day of Giorgia Meloni’s official visit to the United States began at Arlington Cemetery, where over 400,000 soldiers rest and their close relatives. The Prime Minister attended the changing of the Guard and laid a wreath on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The premier, who met President Joe Biden yesterday at the White House, also paid tribute to the Italians buried in the cemetery with a visit to the grave of Lieutenant Luigi Bartolucci Dundas, who served in the Italian Navy and was awarded a bronze medal to military valour.

Meloni then went to Villa Firenze, the residence of the Italian ambassador in Washington, where she spent the rest of the day and had a two-hour interview with Henry KissingerPalazzo Chigi announced, observing how the former US secretary of state, who turned 100 this year, is still “one of the most lucid minds, a point of reference for strategic politics and diplomacy”. “Thank you Kissinger for your precious time that he dedicated to me, it was a privilege and an honor to dialogue with him on contemporary issues,” said the premier.

On the second day of the official visit to the United States, in addition to Henry Kissinger, Giorgia Meloni also met the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. The premier herself made it known in a conversation with journalists in the hotel where she is staying. The meeting took place on the occasion of the reception given in honor of Meloni at Villa Firenze, the residence of the Italian ambassador in Washington. “We talked about the G7 and of course also about Tunisia”, Meloni said.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister also gave some television interviews to Italian and American newspapers which will be broadcast over the weekend, in particular that of Trump’s Fox. According to both Corriere della Sera and Repubblica it is finally expected for the next few months, probably October or November a trip to China to announce the farewell to the Silk Road directly to Xi Jinping trying however to do it without trauma and preserving the commercial relationship with the second largest economy in the world.

China, Meloni: “Working with Beijing and not against, the market must be fair”

“The market cannot be free if it is not also fair, otherwise we risk devastating our industrial systems which have high standards that others do not have. Therefore, not decoupling but derisking in the definition of supply chains. It is a debate that must be held together with China not against China”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said so in an interview with SkyTg24.

The alliance with the USA and dialogue with China “can certainly stay together, it is important to be able to make them stay together. Simplifications in foreign policy are not useful, the basis of foreign policy is to talk to everyone defending one’s interests and saying things that don’t work. For example, in the past, something went wrong with supply chains.”

