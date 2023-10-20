Before facing the classic against Santa Fe, Millionaires He already brings joy to his fans by reporting the news of the goalkeeper’s renewal. Alvaro Montero.

Huntsman It is one of the fundamental pieces of Millionaires currently. A goalkeeper who gives guarantees to the team. Blue fans have been waiting for news about his future and his continuity with the blue cast has already been confirmed.

Álvaro has just arrived from being with the Colombia selection, starting the match against Ecuador and scoring a clean sheet. Now, after resting in the match against Unión Magdalena, he is ready to save in the capital classic.

Montero, three more years

“The Guajiro goalkeeper renewed his contract and will play with Millonarios FC three more years“says the club in a statement.

“Montero arrived at the Embajador club in 2022 to strengthen the team. Since then, he has played 105 games and has been a fundamental piece for Professor Gamero to obtain the 2022 Cup titles against Junior de Barranquilla and the 2023-1 League against Atlético Nacional”, adds Millos in its newsletter.

“In his 105 games, Montero has accumulated 9,400 minutes with Millonarios in his sports career. In addition, he has been called up to the Colombian National Team on multiple occasions, both for micro cycles, such as friendlies, Copa América and also for World Cup qualifiers.”

Millonarios, which had already announced the renewal of Alberto Gamero, now ensures the goalkeeper’s permanence for three more years.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

