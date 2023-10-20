Costa Rican authorities seized this Friday 500 kilos of cocaine that were going to be sent to Europe in a container with export products that was destined for the port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

“This is an important message to drug trafficking groups that intend to use our country to export drugs to third markets. There are 500 kilos of cocaine taken from drug trafficking that have a value of millions and millions of dollars in Europe,” declared the Minister of Public Security, Mario Zamora.

(Also read: Colombian Army destroyed 6 tons of cocaine, 7.5 tons of coca base).

The minister explained that the seizure is part of the “Operation Sovereignty“, which consists of the installation of scanners and the reinforcement of the police presence at the Moín Container Port, the most important in the country, which is located in the province of Limón (Caribbean) and is operated by the international company APM Terminals.

In this case, the authorities arrested a suspect named Peralta Gómez. Minister Zamora stressed that since the beginning of “Operation Sovereignty”, on July 13, they have seized 2 tons of cocaine in containers.

According to Zamora, during 2021 and 2022, “more than 60 containers” with cocaine left for Europe from Costa Rica, but that, with “Operation Sovereignty”, that figure has been “dramatically reduced” and only three have been known to exist. They arrived in European ports.

According to official data, during 2022, the Drug Control Police (PCD) found at least eight containers with drugs in Costa Rican ports, with a total of 9.5 tons of cocaine; In 2021 there were 19 containers and a load of 16.1 tons of cocaine, and for 2020, the load was 17.1 tons in 17 containers.

In 2023, the authorities have found at least 4 containers with a total close to 2.7 tons of cocaine.

According to the Government, the scanners are checking all containers that pass through the Port of Moín and its objective is to place this technology also in the Gaston Kogan port (state), also located in the Caribbean; in Puerto Caldera (Pacific), as well as in the customs on the borders with Panama and Nicaragua.

Drug trafficking has become the main security problem in Costa Rica, since in addition to being a country through which drugs from South America transit, are stored and re-exported, the criminal gangs associated with this activity have increased the homicide rates.

As of October 19, the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) counted 726 homicides, which represents an increase of 46.6% compared to the 495 that were registered for that same date in 2022.

Last year it closed with 654 homicideswhich until that moment was the highest figure in the history of the country, but which has already been surpassed for 2023 since last September 22.

The OIJ attributes 60% of homicides to drug trafficking gangs that dispute territories.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO