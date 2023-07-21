Sunday, July 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires, without reinforcements and with alarm: the injury of Andrés Llinás is confirmed

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires, without reinforcements and with alarm: the injury of Andrés Llinás is confirmed

Close


Close

millionaires

Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.

Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.

The defender was injured in the match against Deportivo Pasto.

millionaires has bad news at the start of the season of the second half of the League due to the injury of the central defender Andres Llinas.

See also  From Neuer and Alisson to Messi and Mbappé: 37 phenomena, create your dream national team

(You may be interested: Millonarios receives a new sanction for the final against Nacional: the details of the punishment)

The loss of Llinás

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno, THE TIME

Llinás generates alarm because he was beaten in the match against Deportivo Pasto on the first day of the League.

There was expectation for the defender’s medical diagnosis. But this Thursday Millionaires confirmed what happened with the defender.

“Millionarios FC informs that after the diagnostic tests, Andrés Llinás presents a grade 3 muscle injury in the vastus medialis of his left knee. The player is already in recovery work. Disability according to evolution”, says Millonarios on his Twitter account.

For now, no details of the footballer’s disability time are known, but it is undoubtedly a notable loss for the team.

Millionaires will face on the second date Deportivo Pereira this Saturday at the El Campín stadium.

SPORTS

See also  millionaires vs. Envigado, live: follow minute by minute

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Millionaires #reinforcements #alarm #injury #Andrés #Llinás #confirmed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Petro announces dialogue with Nicaragua on fishing conditions for the Raizal people

Petro announces dialogue with Nicaragua on fishing conditions for the Raizal people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result