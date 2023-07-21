Millionaires, without reinforcements and with alarm: the injury of Andrés Llinás is confirmed

millionaires has bad news at the start of the season of the second half of the League due to the injury of the central defender Andres Llinas.

The loss of Llinás

Llinás generates alarm because he was beaten in the match against Deportivo Pasto on the first day of the League.

There was expectation for the defender’s medical diagnosis. But this Thursday Millionaires confirmed what happened with the defender.

“Millionarios FC informs that after the diagnostic tests, Andrés Llinás presents a grade 3 muscle injury in the vastus medialis of his left knee. The player is already in recovery work. Disability according to evolution”, says Millonarios on his Twitter account.

For now, no details of the footballer’s disability time are known, but it is undoubtedly a notable loss for the team.

Millionaires will face on the second date Deportivo Pereira this Saturday at the El Campín stadium.

SPORTS

